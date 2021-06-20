Lahore airport all set to get new multi-storey car park

LAHORE: Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will inaugurate the newly constructed multi-storey car park at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

The three-storey car park can accommodate up to 4000 vehicles. The car parking has been equipped with the latest parking management system.

The current parking area will be transformed into arrival and departure lounges.

The work on the car parking plaza was started in 2017 under the Lahore airport extension project approved by the previous government.

The project was divided into three parts at the time of execution in 2016 – terminal building, car parking and access roads. The expansion project also adds six new boarding bridges with latest technology.

After the completion of the project, the number of airplanes parked inside the hanger near the main terminal will be increased to 22 from only seven at present.

The airport, earlier known as Lahore International Airport, is the third-largest airport in the country and serves a large number of passengers from across the Punjab province.

Comments

comments