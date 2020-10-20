Exception measures taken at Lahore airport to curb coronavirus

LAHORE: The administration of Allama Iqbal International Airport has adopted exceptional measures to curb novel coronavirus cases and banned the entry of more than one visitor for the passengers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

More than one visitor has been banned from entering the premises of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in view of the increase in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken following the directives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in line with the government’s orders to take preventive measures against COVID-19.

It also read that wearing face masks is made compulsory within the premises of the airport, whereas, visitors have been advised to wait for the passengers while remaining inside their vehicles.

The notice said that visitors will not be permitted to enter into the Concourse Hall of the airport. Moreover, social distancing will be strictly maintained by the airport officials and passengers at arrival and departure lounges.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported 14 coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,673.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 625 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 324,084.

There are a total of 9,461 active cases of the coronavirus as 307,950 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 141,134 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 101,760 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,708, Balochistan 15,704, Islamabad 18,187, Gilgit Baltistan 4,084 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,507.

As many as 805 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, 80 of whom are said to be on vents.

