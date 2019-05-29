Flight operations resumed at Lahore airport after plane accident

LAHORE: The runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was immediately closed and several international flights were diverted following an accident of small aircraft on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the runway was closed for flights’ arrival and departure following an accident of small plane occurred due to tyre burst. However, it is unclear to mention whether the incident took place while taking off or during the landing of the aircraft.

Airport sources said that the aircraft belonging to Gulf Air and SereneAir, GF-776 and ER-524 respectively, were not granting permission to land at the airport. SereneAir’s flight ER-524 was immediately diverted to Islamabad due to repair works continued at the runway.

Read More: PIA aircraft makes technical landing at Lahore airport

Later, the routine flight operation resumed after completion of the operation to clear the runway.

Gulf Air’s flight GF-766 was landed successfully at the Lahore airport, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said.

Earlier on February 13, the flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore had been suspended temporarily due to repair of the runway.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson had said that the runway was immediately closed for the repair after a captain of Paris-Lahore bound flight informed the authorities about cracks in the runaway, which he witnessed at the time of landing.

Comments

comments