Lahore police announce security for 1,117 polio teams amid threats

LAHORE: Polio healthcare workers taking to street to work towards the eradication of the crippling virus have been given security protocol on Monday across 87 of Lahore union councils on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), ARY News reported.

CCPO Umar Sheikh has reportedly set up security and monitoring desk for 1,117 polio teams operating in the 87 Lahore UCs wherein he assigned four inspectors as focal persons.

For its City Division Inspector Athar and for Iqbal Town, Inspector Asad Amin have been put in charge for monitoring and security of the teams.

As for Cantonment Division, Inspector Munawwar and for Model Town, Inspector Rana Akmal have been delegated charge of focal persons.

Separately in a pertinent case last week, a lady polio worker was allegedly subjected to severe torture, kept in illegal confinement and given death threats in Peshawar.

According to the details, the incident took place when the lady health worker reached at a house, located in limits of Faqeerabad police station, to administer police vaccine to children.

Police said that the inmates of the house subjected the lady heath worker to severe torture, kept her in illegal confinement and gave her life threats.

On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the lady heath worker and apprehended a girl and her father. The police have registered as case and launched investigations into the incident. Later, the girl was released on personal surety.

