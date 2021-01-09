Lahore Bar polls: Lawyers celebrate victory by aerial firing, video goes viral

LAHORE: Some of the lawyers of Lahore Bar Association were shown indulging in aerial firing to celebrate the winning of their candidates in the Bar Elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Several videos of Lahore-based lawyers have emerged, wherein they can be seen that resorting to aerial firing outside the court

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The third clause of the ‘Prohibition of Firing and Use of Explosive Substances at Marriage and Other Ceremonies Act, 1988’ bars firing on any occasion.

The clause states: “firing and the use of explosive substances on marriages or other such ceremonies, including political receptions or processions or stray firing at a public place is prohibited”. All violators “shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or both.”

Earlier in 2019, A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

