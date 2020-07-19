Lahore-bound PIA flight diverted to Islamabad due to bad weather

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Lahore-bound flight has been diverted to Islamabad owing to bad weather as many parts of Punjab received heavy downpour today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PIA flight PK-304 was diverted to Islamabad due to bad weather. The spokesperson of PIA said that the passengers of the flight were shifted to the airport’s lounge and being provided facilities. The flight will be departed for Lahore after forecast of better weather condition.

Earlier on July 4, a Multan-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Bishkek had landed at the Sukkur Airport due to bad weather condition.

According to details, a PIA flight PK-9514 from Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, had to land at Multan International Airport but was forced to land at Sukkur Airport due to harsh weather conditions.

