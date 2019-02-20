Lahore court fines boutique on failure to deliver bridal dress on time

LAHORE: A court on Wednesday ordered a boutique to refund Rs. 125,000 to a customer and also imposed a fine after it was established that the boutique failed to finish her bridal dress by the date of her nuptials, ARY News reported.

A Lahore woman, identified as Urooj, had approached a consumer court here, praying that she had given an order of a bridal dress to the boutique in question in October 2015.

She maintained that she had paid Rs. 125,000 as advance payment and the boutique had committed to delivering the dress in December.

But the plaintiff maintained that the court failed to deliver the order by the designated date, due to which she had to purchase a ready-made bridal dress urgently, which cost her Rs. 500,000.

Upon hearing arguments from both sides, the court found the boutique guilty and ordered it to return the advance payment received from the customer.

It also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on it for causing stress to the customer.

Back in 2017, Lahore’s District Consumer Court had ordered the owner of a tailor shop to pay Rs. 50,000 as compensation to a man for damaging his wedding dress.

Fateh Ali, a resident of Ichhra, had filed a petition against the tailor saying that he had placed an order for stitching his wedding dress with a local tailor shop located in Ichhra Bazaar.

He said that although the tailor delivered his dress on his wedding day, but, it turned out that the suit was not fit to his measurements and was also damaged.

After hearing the final arguments, the court directed the owner of the tailor shop to pay Rs. 50,000 as compensation and wrapped up the case.

