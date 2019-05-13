Lahore boy shaves girl’s head off for rejecting marriage proposal

LAHORE: In a latest physical abuse incident, a boy on Monday allegedly subjected a second year student to torture and shaved her head off over rejection of his marriage proposal in a Lahore locality, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Factory area of the provincial capital.

According to the victim girl’s mother, the boy beat her daughter and shaved her head off in revenge for rejection of his marriage proposal.

She said her daughter’s arm was damaged as a result of torture. She added the boy assaulted her when she was preparing for her exams at her home.

The woman lamented she kept calling 15 (police emergency number) for help but got no response.

It is noteworthy that in March, two men were arrested for allegedly torturing one of the suspects’ wife and shaving her hair off over her refusal to dance for their entertainment in Lahore.

The incident of domestic abuse came to the fore as a video showing the victim went viral on social media.

Kahna police registered an FIR against the two arrested accused under Sections 337-v and 506 of the PPC. One of the arrested men was the woman’s husband, Faisal.

In the video, the woman, Asma Aziz, shared her horrific ordeal, saying he had always beaten her but this time he even shaved her hair off with the help of his employees.

“Somehow I managed to escape the house the next day and approached the police station”, Asma said and alleged she was asked for bribe by the on-duty policemen for registration of her case.

