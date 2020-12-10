Lahore man killed 23-year-old sister with brick strikes, police say

LAHORE: In a bloodcurdling development to have unfolded on Thursday in Punjab’s capital city, a brother has been alleged to murder in cold blood his young sister with brick strikes, ARY News reported.

The suspect, police in Shahdara Town of Lahore said, fled the scene after murdering his 23-year-old sister with repeated hits across her head with a brick.

Police have booked the case against the suspect brother, however, he has not yet been detained. Nor have the police ascertained whether it was an honour killing or due to another motive.

READ: Alleged facilitator of terrorists involved in grenade attacks held in Karachi

An alleged facilitator of terrorists, Nadir Ali alias Pathan, has been arrested by Malir police during a raid on a tip-off in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Malir police officials conducted a raid on a tip-off and claimed to arrest Nadir Ali alias Pathan who had allegedly facilitated terrorists to carry out grenade attacks. The raiding team also recovered weapon, grenade bomb and half a kilogram of explosive material from his possession.

Police said that the accused facilitated grenade attack at the office of deputy superintendent police (DSP) Gulbahar. He was involved in providing logistic support to the terrorists, they added.

