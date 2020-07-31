Web Analytics
Lahore citizen deprived of Rs60,000 by conman selling sacrificial animal

LAHORE: A conman has looted the citizen in Lahore’s Nawankot neighbourhood and fled from the scene immediately after receiving cash worth Rs60,000 against a goat, ARY News reported on Friday.

The local police station registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident of defrauding a citizen by a fake cattle dealer.

According to details, a conman who posed as a cattle dealer was selling a goat to a citizen in a local market of Lahore and they agreed over a price for the sacrificial animal. The citizen initially paid Rs60,000 to him and asked him to wait for a few minutes to get the remaining payment.

Later, the fake cattle dealer fled with the cash when the citizen came back after withdrawing cash from a nearby ATM machine. A CCTV footage has also emerged that showed the conman fleeing from the site after receiving cash from the buyer.

Police said that a case has been registered over the complaint of the affected citizen and culprits will be arrested soon.

