Lahore citizens arrest robbers in three separate incidents within six hours

LAHORE: In what appeared to be a successful hunt against criminal elements, the citizens in Lahore on Monday caught four muggers within a span of six hours in separate incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the robbers were arrested during three separate incidents in the city.

In the first incident, a dacoit was caught by citizens from Islampura and was handed over to the police for further legal action.

The second successful action from citizens came in Harbanspura, where a thieve was caught red-handed by the citizens. He was handed over to the concerned police officials.

Two robbers were also apprehended from Ghazi Road in the city. A citizen while commenting on the arrests said that they had to take responsibility for it as police have failed to perform their job properly.

The police have, meanwhile, confirmed the reports of the arrest and said that they have shifted the culprits to police stations for further investigation into the incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar incident, citizens in Karachi foiled a mugging bid and caught two teenage dacoits from Orangi Town area of the city in July this year.

Read More: Citizen shoots dead suspected mugger in Karachi

According to details, two dacoits identified as 17-year-old Faiz and 18-year-old Huraira were caught by citizens from the Iqbal Market area in Orangi Town.

They were beaten up by the estranged mob before the police intervened to rescue them.

“We have recovered weapons from the possession of both young muggers,” the police said and handed them over to Iqbal Market police station for further interrogation.

