44 year old dies in Lahore due to novel coronavirus

LAHORE: In an unfortunate development another death was reported due to complications related to the novel coronavirus in the capital of Punjab on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 44 year-old resident of Mughalpura, Lahore was brought in to Jinnah Hospital after showing serious signs of being infected with the dangerous pathogen.

Read More: National Command And Control Centre Confirms 4,072 Coronavirus Cases

The patient was transferred to an isolated quarantine facility of the healthcare center four days prior to death.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but was also suffering from prior illnesses.

The medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital confirmed the death today.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan today reached 4,072, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

Read More: Pakistan Army sends emergency medical supplies to Quetta: DG ISPR

According to the report, as many as 208 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 58.

18 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, 2 in Balochistan and one death was reported in the federal capital.

Comments

comments