Lahore corps commander visits flood-hit areas, monitors rescue operations

LAHORE: Corps commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan on Thursday visited flood-hit areas of the Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Majid Ehsan visited flood affected areas of Kasur and Head Sulemanki. He monitored the ongoing relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.

The corps commander expressed satisfaction over the rescue operation and directed the authorities to provide every possible facility to the flood-affected people.

Read More: Rescue activities underway after water level rises in Sutlej river

Earlier on August 21, the humanitarian and rescue activities were underway by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the Kasur district as the water level is mounting in River Sutlej at Gunda Singh Wala point.

The PDMA spokesman had said that the water flow is 1,09,319 cusecs in Sutlej river at the town of Hareke. He had told that there are 59,000 cusecs of water at Sutlej river at Gunda Singh Wala point.

The PDMA teams had rescued 1,575 persons from the inundated areas, whereas, 1,728 people had been shifted to safe places from flooded areas.

Comments

comments