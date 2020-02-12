Lahore court convicts Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court here convicted Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), in two cases of terror-financing on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Lahore anti-terrorism court awarded five and half years prison sentence and a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case.

The court announced sentences in both cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala, which will run concurrently.

The ATC also also granted him benefit of reduction in sentence for the period of his imprisonment, under Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court directed authorities to keep Saeed under custody until further orders.

The verdict of the two cases was reserved on February 6.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested in July last year in connection with the terrorism financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala.

