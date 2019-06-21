Lahore: Court sends black magic accused mother, co-accused to jail

LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate here on Friday sent a woman and other accused to jail, for allegedly burning her children in a black magic ritual, ARY News reported.

woman Anita and other accused were produced before the duty magistrate Shahbaz Hassan Rana at Cantt court today.

The magistrate sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Anita was arrested in Lahore on Thursday for allegedly burning her children with a candle during a black magic ritual, police said.

The woman had confessed burning her children in initial questioning, police officials said.

“Both the children were possessed by evil spirits”, the women told the police in her statement.

“I got the help of black magic, to get them free from the evil influence,” accused further said.

Simon Masih, the husband of the accused filed a report at Qila Gujjar Singh police station of Lahore against his wife, alleging that she had taken their three-year daughter and two-year son to her aunt’s house a few days back.

“When I visited to my children on Thursday morning, found my daughter tied to a bed and son tied to a sofa, while a goat tied up between them in the same room, while my wife’s aunt allegedly performed a black magic ritual on them, by burning with candles and torturing them,” complainant said.

He said he had untied his children and taken them to Mayo Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Police said that both children were in a stable condition.

