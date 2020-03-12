Lahore plunges into darkness as 200 Lesco feeders trip owing to showers

LAHORE: Large swathes of Lahore plunged into darkness after as many as 200 electricity supply feeders tripped due to torrential rain pounding the provincial capital on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the areas that reeled from power breakdown included Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Yateem Khana, Iqbal Town, Bunder Road, Kot Khawaja Saeed, Badami Bagh, Ferozpur Road, Kahna, Township and Walton.

A spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) said the feeders tripped due to heavy precipitation.

He said Lesco staff would begin work to restore power supply to the affected areas once the rain stops.

Read More: Nine dead in recent rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA

It is to mention here that Met Office had forecast more rainfall in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday evening that will produce more rains for two to three days (Wednesday-Friday).

Read More: Met Office forecast fresh rainy spell in country from tormorrow

Comments

comments