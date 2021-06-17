Lahore food delivery boy looted, shot at

LAHORE: A food delivery boy was deprived of his cash in Lahore’s Wapda Town on Thursday.

According to police, robbers looted cash from the boy and shot at him before speeding away. However, he remained unhurt.

The police said an investigation into the incident has been launched with investigators and forensic teams collecting evidence from the crime scene. A magazine and bullets have been found at the scene, they added.

Last month, citizens had caught two suspected muggers who used to loot people in disguise of food delivery boys from Gulshan-e-Jamal area of Karachi. According to police, the citizens caught the muggers as they were trying to flee after depriving a citizen of his valuables in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood.

“They were beaten up by the enraged mob and later handed over to police,” they said adding that two pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

