Negligence of WCLA endangers int’l heritage status of Lahore Fort

In yet another incident of sheer negligence by Walled-City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), the international status of Lahore Fort inscribed as a heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) put into danger by using common wall paint for the rehabilitation of the conserved premises, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Walled-City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has committed a grave mistake in violation of Antiquities Act and strict guidelines for the world heritage sites by using local paints in different portions of the Lahore Fort which were affected during the last spell of monsoon.

Punjab’s archaeology department sent a letter to the tourism secretary for raising serious concerns against WCLA officials for their destructive move in the name of rehabilitation of the site.

Prominent archaeologists including former directors of the concerned departments have expressed reservations over the negligence which would result into the removal of the Lahore Fort from the world heritage list besides ending the glory of the almost four-decade-old ancient building.

Some pictures have also emerged which showed labourers were painting the Jahangir Hallway of the fort. It is pertinent to mention here that any action regarding the rehabilitation of international heritage sites is prohibited until the formal permission and plan from the concerned departments.

Sources told ARY News that the officials of WCLA, the institution established 10 years ago, are solely responsible for the grave violations of international guidelines as no permission had been sought from the archaeology department.

Earlier in March, the same authority had taken a controversial step by permitting a private ceremony at the international heritage site, Shahi Qila (Fort of Lahore).

Despite the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and being listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site which restricts organisation of public or private events, the concerned body, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had permitted to organise a marriage ceremony at the Fort’s Royal Kitchen.

