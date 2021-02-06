Lahore gang busted for displaying arms on social media

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday arrested two culprits for uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on his social media account, ARY News reported.

According to police, two suspects who belong to the ‘Bambala Gang’ use to upload their snaps with armed guns on social media.

The Lahore police located the suspects’ houses and arrested them after their videos with guns went viral. The arrested accused have been identified as Qamar Raza and Shahzeb.

Police have seized illegal guns and registered a case against them over illegal possession of arms.

On Tuesday, police had arrested a man in Lahore’s Ichhra neighborhood for posting pictures and videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

The suspect identified as Ali Hasnain used to promote videos featuring weaponry and ammunition, said police.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

