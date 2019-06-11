Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated state-of-the-art Paediatric Unit II at General Hospital Lahore, today, ARY News reported.

Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mehmood Salah-ud-Din, staff and other faculty members were present on this occasion.

The Minister also inaugurated 15 private rooms ward. She inspected different wards of the hospital including urology department and inquired after the patients.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid while talking with the media personnel said, “that in order to facilitate the patients and provide them better health care facilities, more than 150 beds have been increased in gynea, pediatric ward and labour room of the General Hospital.”

She revealed that the Sahiwal DHQ teaching hospital is now attached with Children Hospital Lahore, serious cases of Sahiwal DHQ Teaching Hospital will now be referred to children Hospital Lahore.

Talking about the polio campaign that is underway in the country she stated that media and ulemah can play pivotal roles in the success of the campaign.

She further disclosed that Rs.2000 will be charged from paying patients utilizing private rooms in general hospital.

Comments

comments