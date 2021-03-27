Lahore hospitals running out of beds as Covid cases continue to surge

LAHORE: Public sector hospitals in Lahore are rapidly running out of beds after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a report, around 11 per cent of ventilators are currently available for new COVID-19 pettiest in the government hospitals in the city. 164 ventilators were allocated for COVID-19 patients in the hospitals and most of them were currently occupied by the patients.

Approximately 34 per cent of oxygen beds were currently available for new patients in the hospitals. As per the data, 786 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at various public and private hospitals. Of them, 93 patients are on ventilators and 201 are on oxygen beds.

Read More:‘Alarming’: Lahore Covid cases hit 10-month high, positivity rate rises to 18%

Earlier on March 26, Lahore continued to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases as 1,566 new infections surfaced in the provincial capital overnight – the highest in ten months.

According to health officials, the Covid-19 positivity rate had risen to 18 per cent. The provincial health department had said Lahore alone witnessed as many as 5, 174 new cases and 69 fatalities during the last five days.

Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) President Ashraf Nizami had termed the 18pc positivity rate “alarming”. He had stressed that the Punjab government needed to declare health emergency in the province right away, calling for tougher restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

Comments

comments