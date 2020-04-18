Two women who returned from India test positive for coronavirus in Lahore

LAHORE: Two women out of 41 people, who recently reached Pakistani from India on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The women were declared coronavirus positive after tests in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. The test reports of 39 other remained negative.

Following the development, strict precautionary measures have been put in place in the Attari Immigration Office.

It may be noted that, as many as 41 Pakistani stranded in India had returned to country via Waghah border, earlier this week.

The Pakistanis living in different states of India on visas, had requested Pakistani high commissioner in New Delhi to send them back to Pakistan.

The Indian interior ministry had transported the Pakistani citizens to Wagah border on Islamabad’s request. Upon arrival in Pakistan, the countrymen, thanked the federal government for taking prompt steps for their return.

Comments

comments