BISE Lahore announces schedule for intermediate examinations

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Punjab on Tuesday has released the schedule for the annual examinations, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, no admission form will be accepted after March 30.

As per the notification, the annual intermediate exam will start on June 12. The intermediate examination results will be announced on September 30.

Earlier on January 30, the Sindh government had made major announcements for the reopening of schools and examination schedules for the matriculation and intermediate students.

Saeed Ghani had said the examinations of 9th and 10th classes (matriculation) will be started from July 1. The exams of intermediate students, 11th and 12th classes, will be commenced from July 28. He added that standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 will be strictly followed during the examinations.

Ghani had said that practicals will be organised in schools and colleges while the administration of the educational centres will send the results to the concerned boards.

