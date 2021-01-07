Suspects confess how, why they murdered Lahore sisters

LAHORE: Arrested suspects in the murder Kahna sisters Sajida and Abida have confessed on Thursday to the crime during the police investigation admitting they killed the sisters after luring them into the fields, ARY News reported.

The police said the prime suspect Naeem shared his account that one of the victims used to blackmail him after making his compromised videos.

Sajida would demand money from me after making my videos, Naeem claimed, adding that Sajida was his friend and once she called him over to her place and made his obscene videos.

Naeem admitted he teamed up with one of his factory co-workers Ejaz and planned the murder of Sajida by enticing her with money.

Deceased Sajida had demanded Rs10,000 from me in her blackmail bid and I called her into the fields to hand over the money.

Since Sajida came along with her sister Abida, we tied them both up in the fields and executed them, Naeem told police. Later, he added, they dumped the bodies into the nullah.

READ: Two suspects involved in killing of Lahore sisters arrested

It may be noted that earlier yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the murder of two sisters who had been abducted from Kahna on November 26.

As per details, CM Buzdar has sought a probe report from the Inspector General Police.

Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow to the bereaved family over the killing of two Kahna sisters and assured them to provide justice at any cost. He said the accused will be given strict punishment as per law. Meanwhile, Police arrested two suspects from Lahore involved in the abduction and murder of two sisters. Earlier today, Police officials recovered the bodies of two sisters from a nullah who had been abducted from Kahna

