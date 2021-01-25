Kalashinkovs, bullets recovered from loader vehicle in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Monday recovered three Kalashnikovs and bullets in huge quantity from a loader vehicle in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Upon suspicious activities of the driver, the police search the vehicle outside ATS Race Course and recovered three Kalashnikovs and bullets in huge numbers. The driver identified as Ali Hasnain was moved to Race Course police station for further investigation into the matter.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar lauding the prompt action of the police, ordered officers to increase snap checking in the city.

Dogar also directed action against the show of weapons during marriage ceremonies in Lahore.

Last year, Rawalpindi police recovered two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed two people for their involvement in carrying the material in the city.

The raid was carried out by the Saddar Division police in Rawalpindi, within the remits of the Chauntra police station.

The law enforcement authority had seized two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed the two criminals, who were trying to supply weapons to parts of the Punjab province.

Comments

comments