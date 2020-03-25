LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filled tanker toppled on the roadway and erupted into a raging inferno, ARY News reported.

According to details, the fire has engulfed a nearby petrol pump, markets and vehicles parked in a nearby parking lot making the blaze even more vicious and expanding its proximity.

Lockdown situation persists in the Lahore city due to the global pandemic of novel coronavirus but a huge crowd has gathered at the site of the incident.

Fire tenders have rushed to the scene of the incident and are busy fighting the flames, injuries have been reported but nothing conclusive has come out as yet.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has taken note of the development and sought an immediate report from authorities.

_____________ Developing Story______________

