Lahore man arrested over helping COVID-19 patient flee to village

LAHORE: Punjab police officials claimed to have arrested a person in Lahore who is involved in sending his employee infected with coronavirus to village instead of taking him immediately to the hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab police department has filed the first sort of case amid COVID-19 outbreak after arresting a man, identified as Tahir Saeed, involved in helping employee infected with the virus to flee to a village instead of taking him to the hospital for being quarantined.

It emerged that the virus patient, Umar Farooq, reached Vihari after changing two buses.

Umar Farooq, who has tested positive for COVID-19, works as a cook at the resident of Tahir Saeed in Sui Gas Colony area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

While showing the criminal negligence, Saeed immediately sent off his employee, Farooq, to Vihari instead of informing concerned officials to take him to the isolation ward of a hospital.

It has been revealed that Umar Farooq changed two buses to reach Vihari from Lahore and came into contact with many persons during the journey.

The horrible mistake was exposed when a test report for coronavirus pandemic came positive and the administration of a private laboratory informed the provincial health department regarding the new case.

Later, the health officials contacted Tahir Saeed for reaching out to Umar Farooq. However, Saeed told them that Farooq has departed to his village.

Taking immediate action over the report, a joint team of local police and health department took Farooq into custody. Farooq and his family members have been shifted immediately to isolation ward, whereas, his employer, Tahir Saeed, was also arrested by police officials while taking strict action over his criminal mistake for risking many lives into danger.

Sources said that Saeed’s family members were also kept in quarantine over suspicions of the transmittal of COVID-19 from their employee Umar Farooq while he was staying with them inside their home.

