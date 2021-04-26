Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train to resume service under SOPs

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) on Monday announced that the operations of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will be resumed from Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Lahore Metro Train has been allowed to resume its regular operations from tomorrow with strict adherence to coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The train will start regular service from Tuesday morning at 6:00 am.

According to GM Operations Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA), the train will not stop at Bandar Road and Salauddin metro stations till further notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Orange Line, Metro and Speedo bus services had been suspended on 29th of March owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read More: COVID: 1,83000 drivers fined for not wearing masks in Lahore

Police on Monday fined as many as 1,83000 drivers for not wearing face masks in Lahore.

As per details, 1,28000 motorcyclists, 24,000 rickshaw drivers and more than 12,000 car drivers were found violating COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore and were served challans by the traffic wardens.

Pakistan Army’s troops patrolled Lahore roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Comments

comments