Lahore police arrest four men involved in attack on Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

LAHORE: Host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan was attacked on Saturday by unknown assailants in Lahore’s DHA area, ARY News reported.

The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore’s DHA Police Station limits.

Lahore main K Block DHA police station k bilkul samnay na-maloom afraad ka Hamla… firing kertay howay farar… pic.twitter.com/1to3RHTwI6 — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) December 12, 2020

The crime show Sar-e-Aam host sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh (CCPO) took notice of the attack and gave orders for the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Within hours, the armed attackers were arrested by Lahore police.

پنجاب پولیس لاہور نے حملہ کرنے والے چار ملزمان کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے قانون اور انصاف کے تقاضوں کے مطابق مزید کاروائی جاری ہے https://t.co/bwvZBRv0Xz pic.twitter.com/SN2uN9VYXS — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 12, 2020

