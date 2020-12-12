Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lahore police arrest four men involved in attack on Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

Video

LAHORE: Host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan was attacked on Saturday by unknown assailants in Lahore’s DHA area, ARY News reported.

The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore’s DHA Police Station limits.

The crime show Sar-e-Aam host sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh (CCPO) took notice of the attack and gave orders for the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Read More: Hyderabad police torture Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

Within hours, the armed attackers were arrested by Lahore police.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Police approached for registering case against PML-N activists  

Pakistan

‘Come to school and take home tasks’, Hyderabad headmaster announces on…

Pakistan

Makran suffers lack of ventilators, oxygen as Covid numbers rise

Pakistan

Pakistan’s 30pc vehicles to go electric by 2030: PM Imran


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close