Lahore police arrest two ‘high-profile’ terrorists from DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Lahore police on Friday conducted a raid at a house in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) and arrested two ‘high profile’ terrorists, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Lahore police conduct a raid at the Madni town area of DG Khan and arrested two-high profile terrorists involved in different criminal activities.

The two suspected terrorists had moved to Madni town six days ago and were living in a rented house.

Meanwhile, the DG Khan district police said that they were not informed by the Lahore police about the raid and arrest of suspected criminals.

“The criminals took a house on rent in name of Imran six days ago and were living with two women,” said DG Khan police.

On September 27, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested two alleged terrorists during a raid conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Read: CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

Two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit were arrested by CTD personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession. Sources told ARY News that the detainees were identified as Usman and Azhar.

Comments

comments