Lahore police rejects reports of death, arrests during students’ protest

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday rejected reports of any death and arrests during students’ protest for online exams in Lahore and said that the protesters have been dispersed, ARY NEWS reported.

DIG Operations Lahore said that there was no truth in reports of a student’s death during the protest. “Moreover, we have not arrested any of the protestors and rather dispersed them,” he said.

The DIG operations, however, said that they would take action against the miscreants who have resorted to violence during the protest using the CCTV footages.

Earlier in the day in Lahore, some students of the University of Central Punjab, who staged a sit-in outside the campus, pelted stones at security guards. They tried to force their way into the campus but were pushed back by the guards who baton-charged them.

According to the protesters, three students got injured when security guards hurled stones and baton-charged them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that universities had to decide on taking online exams after students’ protest in Lahore against in-person exams.

Responding to the students’ protest, Shafqat Mahmood in a series of messages on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, said that some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online.

“This is a decision for the universities to make but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year.” He said that the universities should also asses whether they have the technical ability to conduct exams for all students.

Comments

comments