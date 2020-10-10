LAHORE: The policemen alleged to have harassed female university student in a Lahore hotel earlier this week have been arrested on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The prime suspect Sub-Inspector Arshad Bhatti whom the victim named in her video on harassment after the alleged incident took place, and the chowki in-charge Tariq for his alleged negligence both have been booked by the police.

Earlier this week, in a video message recorded by the victim herself, it was alleged that policemen had barged in her room in the middle of the night and harassed her while she claimed that the prime suspect Arshad even coerced her to go out with him.

Explaining the harassment incident, the victim said she had booked a room at a local hotel in Lahore and around 2:30 am the next day the sub-inspector Bhatti, along with other police officials knocked on the door of her room.

She accused Bhatti of harassing and forcing her to go with him outside the hotel. The police officer also forced the student to let him have her phone number, she added.

Two more police officials accompanying Bhatti, she said, forcefully entered her room and started asking useless questions. She added that the officials used ‘abusive language’ with her.

The IG Punjab took notice of the incident following the social media uproar and sought inquiry report about the incident from CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh to which Sheikh ordered inquiry the other day.

He said no personnel will be allowed to take the law into their own hands and ‘strictly’ advised the personnel to discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.

