Lahore police bust gang involved in theft of motorcycles

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a three-member gang involved in theft of motorcycles in various areas of the provincial capital.

The police relayed three suspected thieves, identified as Amjad alias G-3, Rehan and Kashif, were arrested during a raid in Nishtar Colony.

Four stolen/snatched bikes, illicit arms and cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

A police official said multiple cases were registered against the suspects at different police stations of the city.

They were wanted over their involvement in criminal activities, including robberies.

