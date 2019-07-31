Lahore police bust gang involved in theft of motorcycles
LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a three-member gang involved in theft of motorcycles in various areas of the provincial capital.
The police relayed three suspected thieves, identified as Amjad alias G-3, Rehan and Kashif, were arrested during a raid in Nishtar Colony.
Four stolen/snatched bikes, illicit arms and cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.
A police official said multiple cases were registered against the suspects at different police stations of the city.
They were wanted over their involvement in criminal activities, including robberies.