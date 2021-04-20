Lahore police detain two alleged drug peddlers with 110kg hashish

LAHORE: Local police of the Subzi Mandi area have on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least two alleged drug peddlers who police said supplied drugs across Lahore transporting it from Darra Adamkhel, ARY News reported.

The detained suspects, police claimed, had in their possession a car used for supplying and dealing in drugs which the police have now seized.

The security officials further claimed to have recovered at least 110 kilograms of hashish from the possession of detained suspects.

READ: Committee formed to investigate into Absar Alam attack incident

Separately today from the security situation, the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has formed an investigation committee to probe into the gun attack on former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) and senior journalist Absar Alam.

The IG Islamabad formed a committee headed by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation to probe into the attack incident.

Comments

comments