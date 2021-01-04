Lahore police yet to lodge case 15 days into minor girl rape, murder

LAHORE: Fifteen cold days have gone by on Monday since the alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl but police have yet to admit the case while the aggrieved beg for a mere acknowledgment of their catastrophe, ARY News reported.

It’s been more than fifteen days but police would not lodge a case or investigation into the murder of the minor girl which the family claims suffered sexual abuse.

The girl’s body was found from a canal near her house in Shahdara which, according to the doctors, had remained submerged into the waters for at least four days since her killing.

Earlier the police had booked a case of kidnapping after the girl had gone missing, the bereaved family said, adding that they however have not budged since her body was found.

Police instead of helping, are impeding the investigations and are not even lodging the case into the cold murder of the minor, her family agonized.

The family begged new CCPO of Lahore to look into their misery and take action on the murder of their minor daughter.

READ: Police foil attempt of marrying underage girl with middle-age man

Separately earlier today, local police foiled an attempt of marrying off an underage girl with a middle-aged man in Umarkot and arrested four persons.

Those arrested for involvement in the illegal marriage attempt included a 40-year-old groom, his mother and mother of the underage girl.

The women police has filed a case against the accused under the underage marriage law.

It is to be mentioned here that underage marriages are common in all parts of the country.

People below the age of 18 can’t be married under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

