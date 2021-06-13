Web Analytics
Lahore policeman opens wanton fire in childrens’ fight, kills passerby

LAHORE: In a horrific scene, Police Response Unit personnel opened a non-aggravated fire on Sunday in a scuffle amongst children which killed at least one man and wounded at least three according to the police who noted the suspected personnel fled the scene, ARY News reported.

The deceased has been identified as one Zain, Lahore Police confirmed, adding that at least three people have been injured as the personnel opened fire in an unprovoked matter and added that the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

The suspect is still at large, police said, noting they are still searching for him.

READ: Karachi police impostors involved in drug peddling, robberies detained

A three-strong group of police impersonators, including a woman, who allegedly carried out their criminal activities in police uniforms including peddling drugs and burglaries has been arrested on Sunday.

Malir Cant Police said they detained the group in a raid today wherein they also confiscated drugs including ice (crystal methamphetamine), illegal automatic weapon, police uniform and cash bills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said the detained suspects are drug addicts and have admitted to robbing on instances impersonating police.

