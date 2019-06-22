Web Analytics
‘Lahore Process’: Afghan peace moot to be held today

Lahore Process

ISLAMABAD: A conference titled Lahore Process will be held at Bhurban, Murree today (Saturday) to discuss and suggest proposals for Afghan peace.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the inaugural session of the conference.

A total of 57 delegates, including heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisor to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, are expected to attend the moot.

Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament will also attend the conference.

Participants will discuss a host of issues, including connectivity, trade, economy and health. The issue of repatriation of Afghan refugees who have been living in Pakistan for the last four decades will also come under discussion.

The delegates will also give their proposals on the way forward for war-torn Afghanistan. The conference will provide an opportunity to increase people to people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan and help build trust between the two neighbours.

The conference is being held ahead of the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan scheduled for Thursday next.

President Dr Arif Alvi will host a banquet in honor of delegates. The participants will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

