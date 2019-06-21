LAHORE: A woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Resident of Jallo Mor area of Lahore Muhammad Qaiser’s became a father to the quadruplets when his wife delivered 4 healthy babies.

The children were born in pairs of two each, two boys and two girls, revealed the medical staff at the hospital.

Read More: Rs7bn allocated for improving healthcare facilities in Peshawar’s hospitals

The children are out of danger and were delivered after a successful surgical procedure after which the medical staff at the facility presented the parents with gifts on their special occasion.

The parents have expressed a desire to get their children the best education possible as they grew older.

Comments

comments