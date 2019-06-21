Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Lahore
LAHORE: A woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital today (Friday), ARY News reported.
Resident of Jallo Mor area of Lahore Muhammad Qaiser’s became a father to the quadruplets when his wife delivered 4 healthy babies.
The children were born in pairs of two each, two boys and two girls, revealed the medical staff at the hospital.
Read More: Rs7bn allocated for improving healthcare facilities in Peshawar’s hospitals
The children are out of danger and were delivered after a successful surgical procedure after which the medical staff at the facility presented the parents with gifts on their special occasion.
The parents have expressed a desire to get their children the best education possible as they grew older.