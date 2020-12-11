Lahore to receive light, heavy rain showers throughout weekend

LAHORE: Introducing Punjab’s capital to cold winds gusting up to 18 km/h and colder weather, sporadic showers have been recorded on Friday across the city which is likely to continue few more days, ARY News reported.

The weather forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department said the downpour with varying intensity is to continue until the weekend across Lahore.

While separately, a new spell of rain and snowfall will begin in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from Thursday (tomorrow), said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while urging tourists to take precautions during travelling in the province.

A handout issued by the PDMA to district administrations read that a new spell of rain and snowfall will begin in the KP province from Thursday and will last till Saturday.

There are also threats of land sliding in mountainous areas of the upper KP province, the PDMA said while urging the concerned institutions to take measures prior to the spell.

The PDMA also directed the local administration to ensure the availability of machinery needed to clear roads of any land sliding effect, rain, and snowfall.

