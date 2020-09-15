Lahore sustains three assassinations within few hours

LAHORE: In a gory chain of events, Lahore city recorded three murders within a span of few hours on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Two of the three unfortunate events in the capital of Punjab, the police revealed, took place in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore while the third one transpired in Kahna.

Two motorcycle riders in Baghbanpura area opened fire and killed one Zulfiqar, police sources confirmed.

The second event in the Baghbanpura included the murder of a woman whose husband struck her with an iron rod. The police have detained the alleged murderer, Imran, and have shifted the body of the deceased wife to the mortuary.

Third of the murders occurred in the Kahna Police Station jurisdiction of Lahore city in which a Christian man Nasir Maseeh was murdered by unknown assailants.

The assailants broke into Maseeh’s residence where he was sleeping on the roof and shot him dead, Police said.

All the murders whose First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed by the local police were recorded to have happened within a few hours today.

Lahore’s Gujjar Pura becomes safe haven for outlaws

In another development reported by ARY News, Several police torture cells have been unearthed in Lahore’s area of Gujjarpura

The infamous place is said to have become a safe haven for the outlaws, where the police have failed to maintain law and order.

Former SHO Gujjarpura Raza Jaffri was removed from his post by the former CCPO Lahore over his failure in maintaining law and order.

Several torture cells being run by police have been also found. It was learnt that there are several FIRs of drug-peddling and dacoities are registered in the area.

It was further revealed that police and the influential in the past were patronising the rapist gang.

Comments

comments