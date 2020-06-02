Punjab CM approves Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project which would be completed in one year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave the approval for the road project while chairing a high-level meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) today.

An agreement will be signed between Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) in a ceremony this month where the chief minister will be the chief guest.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III will be constructed from Raiwind Road to Multan Road under the public-private partnership. The new phase of the six-lane road will be completed within one year while NLC will be given the responsibility to operate it.

Moreover, the chief minister directed concerned authorities to finalise Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-IV project at earliest. He detailed that the fourth phase will be initiated to link Multan Road with M-3 road which will also complete the overall project of 90-kilometre Ring Road.

