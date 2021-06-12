Roti prices go up in Lahore after ‘hike in flour prices’

LAHORE: The prices of roti in Lahore city have gone up from Rs8 after nanbais said that the hike was needed in the wake of rising prices of flour, ARY NEWS reported.

The price of roti has been increased from Rs8 to Rs10 while no increase was announced in the prices of Naan and kulcha.

“We have been receiving a 20-kilogram flour packet at Rs 1070, contrary to its previous rate of Rs860,” the nanbais said adding that the price was only raised after an increase in flour prices.

In June last year, Nanbais in Lahore increased prices of roti and naan terming the hike in the price of wheat behind it.

Read More: Balochistan nanbais go on strike, seek to fix roti price at Rs30

As per details, nanbais have increased price of roti from Rs6 to 8, while naan is being sold at Rs12 to 15. Hiked prices of wheat and flour have compelled us to increase prices of naan and roti, as we do not have any other way, they said.

