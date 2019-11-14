Smog: All schools in Lahore, Faisalabad to remain closed for two days

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday announced two-day holiday in all public and private schools of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad due to poor air quality and smog in the province, ARY News reported.

All the schools would remain closed on November 15 and 16 due to poor air quality in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, reads a notification issued by the Punjab government.

The announcement was made in a tweet by provincial minister for schools education Dr Murad Raas.

All Public & Private Schools in Lahore, Faisalabad & Gujranwala will be closed tomorrow Friday November 15th & Saturday November 16th, 2019 due to poor Air Quality. We will protect our Children at all costs. Punjab Government is taking all necessary steps to improve air quality. pic.twitter.com/gz57ZlS6mg — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 14, 2019

“Punjab Government is taking all necessary steps to improve air quality,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Earlier, the provincial government barred all public and private schools from holding outdoor activities across the province for the safety of the children till Dec 20 due to smog.

What is Smog?

As winter begins, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. Motorways blocked and flights delayed or cancelled due to poor visibility.

The thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards, experts say.

Smog is air pollution that reduces visibility. The term “smog” was first used in the early 1900s to describe a mix of smoke and fog. Smog is created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions and burning of coal and the remains of agriculture crops. Smog has been common in industrial areas and remains a familiar sight in cities today.

