Lahore-Sialkot motorway is now open for traffic

LAHORE: The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday announced to open the newly constructed (M-11) Lahore-Sialkot motorway, ARY News reported.

The distance between Lahore to Sialkot will be reduced from 3 hours to only 50 minutes.

It has seven interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges, 18 underpasses. The M-11 motorway was completed at a cost of Rs43.85 billion.

The opening ceremony was cancelled in light of the coronavirus.

Earlier in January, the first section of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been opened for public traffic.

The ISPR said that the completion of 91 kilometers long Lahore Sialkot Motorway by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would enable travelling time to 50 minutes only.

The motorway will also reduce the traffic burden on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as well as on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2).

