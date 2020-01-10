First section of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway opened for public: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The first section of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been opened for public traffic, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the operative section of 22 kilometers starts from Kala Shah Kaku till Road Muridke-Narowal and the remaining portion of 69 kilometers will be opened in the next few months.

The ISPR said that the completion of 91 kilometers long Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would enable traveling time to 50 minutes only.

The motorway upon its full functionality will also reduce the traffic burden on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as well as on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2).

