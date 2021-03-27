PIA announces to begin Lahore-Skardu flight operation

KARACHI: In order to promote tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to commence flights from Lahore to Skardu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first PIA flight will fly from Lahore for Skardu on April 6.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier will operate two flights twice a week between Lahore and Skardu. The PIA will use Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation.

The fare of one person will be Rs7500.

In this regard, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is upgrading the Skardu airport in Gilgit-Baltistan to handle international flights, ARY News learnt.

Sources relayed that the aviation regulator has called for the airport to be readied for international flight operations by April. Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, the Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports.

The CAA has issued directives for expansion of the airport in addition to preparing it for all-weather flight operations. The airport’s runway will be equipped with the modern CAT-I system in order for flights to land even in bad weather.

The Skardu airport’s main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

