Lahore teenager caught sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

LAHORE: Local police have detained on Wednesday one teenage boy allegedly caught in the act of trying to molest a four-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

The 16-year-old suspect Talha was arrested from Kahna Town while he was reportedly attempting to rape a minor girl, police said.

Police said the minor girl was rescued from the scene, without establishing if her family was contacted.

A case has been registered by the police after he was arrested, the local police have confirmed.

READ: Sindh launches directory to provide legal aid to women in sexual abuse cases

Separately, it may be noted that the Sindh Commission on Status of Women has launched an initiative aimed at providing legal aid to women who have suffered from sexual abuse.

According to sources, the commission has prepared a directory comprising details of legal experts and registered non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The launching of the directory is aimed at providing legal assistance to the women who were sexually abused. Initially, the free legal aid would be provided in three cities of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

The directory would help the woman complainant in filing FIR in the police station after the sexual abuse incident besides also providing other legal assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that measures have been taken at the provincial and national levels to address issues relating to harassment and sexual abuse.

In one such measure, the Sindh police announced on October 03 to set up an anti-harassment unit (AHU) to check rising cases of sexual assault on women and children as well.

