Lahore traffic warden suspended over snatching mobile from woman driver   

LAHORE: A traffic police warden was on Wednesday suspended over snatching a mobile phone from a woman driver, who was filming the official as he thrashed a motorcyclist in the middle of the provincial capital’s road, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a traffic warden allegedly thrashed a motorcyclist near the MAO College in the city over not wearing a helmet during driving.

A woman driver captured the entire episode in her camera, infuriating the traffic official, who snatched the camera from her hand in a bid to stop the recording of the incident.

CTO Lahore suspended the cop over behaviour meted out to the woman and termed it an immoral act. However, the police press release, gave another version of the events, claiming that the motorcyclist was beating up an aged rickshaw driver and the cop intervened between them.

The cop tried to stop the motorcyclist from beating the aged man, however, he continued the relentless act, the police claimed.

The authorities further claimed that the woman tried to capture the incident on her camera, to which the police warden snatched the device from her. The CTO termed the attempt to snatch a mobile phone from a woman driver as an unforgivable act and further announced departmental action against the traffic warden.

