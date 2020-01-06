Lahore: Train runs over man walking on railway track with earphones on

LAHORE: A young man met with an unfortunate accident when he was taking a leisurely stroll on a railway track and was run over by an oncoming train, ARY News reported on Monday.

The youngster was run over in the vicinity of Kot Lakhpat, the deceased, namely Karamat did not hear the oncoming train due to loud music he was hearing through the earphones he had on.

Earlier on December 22, Railway traffic between Multan and Rawalpindi was suspended after eight coaches of a freight train derailed near Bhakkar.

A railway’s official said that the freight train was on its way when suddenly it careened off the track near kallur kot area of Bhakkar. He said that the seven coaches of the train plunged into a six-feet deep ravine.

The official said that Kot Addu-Kundian section of the railway has been closed for traffic after the incident and added that the trains heading to Rawalpindi from Multan were halted at different railway stations.

