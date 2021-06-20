Lahore woman tortured to death by in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws over a domestic issue in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the woman was subjected to severe torture by her in-laws in Lahore’s Harbanspura. The woman was admitted to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The body has been shifted to the morgue for the legal formalities.

The family of the deceased woman alleged that the the incident happened due severe torture. The heirs have demanded of the Punjab chief minister and other high-ups to provide them justice.

Meanwhile, SP cant said, the police are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in light of the report.

Earlier on March 20, last year, a Kamalia woman who had been allegedly tortured by her in-laws, had succumbed to her injuries.

Sadia, 22, was allegedly set on fire by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law ten days ago in Kamalia’s Buhlool Wala Mohalla.

Her 70 per cent body had been burned and she was shifted to the burns ward of Allied Hospital. After hanging between life and death for ten days, Sadia had breathed her last.

